Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, one labourer died while around 40 others sustained critical injuries after a pickup van they were travelling in, hit a tree in Bonai in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The accident occured at Kelo Chhak in Bonai on Sunday.

As per reports, around 40 labourers including women, youths and some elderly persons from Kendrikala village were going for a seedling plantation drive by the Forest department. They were travelling in a pickup van when the driver lost control leading to the vehicle hitting a tree. While the exact cause of the accident is not established yet, preliminary probe indicated that the van veered off the track as the road was slippery due to incessant rains, and then rammed into a tree. The collision was so severe that an elderly worker died on the spot. The others sustained critical injuries. Locals rescued them with the help of police and Forest personnel and rushed them to Bonai hospital. Those victims whose condition did not improve, were later referred to Rourkela Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, irate villagers gathered at the hospital to voice their resentment and held the Forest department responsbile for the mishap. They demanded due compensation for the affected families.

Further details are awaited.