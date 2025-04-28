Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, one person was killed while over six others sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying over 30 operators turned turtle inside National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Dulanga coal mine in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The incident took place inside the coal mine which comes under Hemgir block of the district, late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nityananda Pradhan from Pudapali. As per reports, the bus was carrying the operators during a shift change when the vehicle overturned inside the mine killing one person and injuring over six others. Th injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in Brajrajagar for treatment.

Following the accident, workers of the coal mine have ceased work as part of their protest against lack of safety measures for them at workplace. Further details are awaited.







