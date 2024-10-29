Cuttack: Atleast 10 girl students sustained injuries after a passenger bus rammed into a private school bus in Odisha's Cuttack district here today.

The incident took place at Khannagar Square in the morning. As per reports, the bus was carrying students of Shakti Junior College when a passenger bus crashed into it near Khannagar Square injuring the students onboard. While around 10 girls were hurt, four of them sustained serious injuries and were rescued by locals immediately.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, the passenger bus driver tried to flee. He, however, was overpowered by bystanders.

Sources said the accused was inebriated and not in a condition to walk.

Recounting the mishap, some passersby said they rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound and saw the passenger bus had hit the school bus. Hearing the students scream for help, they rescued them. Some of them spotted the accused driver trying to run away but they chased and caught him.

Further details are awaited.