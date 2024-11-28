Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 persons including 10 female students of a private nursing college were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Bhubaneswar today.

The students, who are pursuing the degree at Aryan Nursing College Sisupalgarh, were hospitalised with two others after they complained of nausea and vomitting.

As per reports, the persons hospitalised had ordered food from outside as there was some issue with the hostel food on Wednesday. However, hours after consuming the food, they felt uneasy and started feeling uneasy with many complaining of nausea, vomitting and diarrhoea.

They were rushed to the BMC hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Sources said two of them are being administered saline and are under observation. The condition of others are stable, informed hospital authorities.