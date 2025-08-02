Angul: Averting a major mishap, at least 10 jawans of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) had a narrow escape and sustained injuries after their bus collided with a trawler in Angul district today. Of them, seven were critically hurt.

The incident took place on NH 55 near Mundasahi Chhak in the wee hours around 4.30 am.

As per reports, 14 jawans of the 2nd battalion of SOG were heading towards Chandaka in Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda when their traveller bus rammed into a stationary trawler truck parked along the roadside. The reason leading to the accident is not established yet. However, since it was early in the morning, it is suspected that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. The collision was so severe that at least 10 jawans along with the driver sustained serious injuries.

The injured security personnel and other victims were immediately rescued by locals who were present at the mishap site and taken to the district headquarters hospital for immediate treatment. Doctors however referred the critical victims to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Police, meanwhile, registered a case and have started investigation to ascertain the turn of events leading to the accident.