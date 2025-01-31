Bargarh: Police have arrested as many as 12 persons, including 10 students, in the Barpali College question paper leak case in Odisha's Bargarh district.

As per reports, the Political Science question paper of the third-semester examination was allegedly leaked. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the principal of the college, the Barpali police registered a case and arrested 12 persons, including 10 students and a clerk.

The question paper was allegedly photocopied at a Xerox shop before being circulated. During an inspection by a special squad at the time of the examination, the matter came to the fore.

The investigation by the police revealed that the question paper had been sourced from Nakatideul in Sambalpur district. Based on this, the police arrested the students who had purchased the paper and the shopkeeper who had sold it.

Further probe by the police was underway.