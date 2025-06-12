Rayagada: In what could have been a major mishap, three persons had a narrow escape after a108 ambulance plunged into a gorge due to brake failure in Odisha's Rayagada district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Goibandha ghat at around 10.20 pm. While the driver was unhurt, an attendant and a pharmacist sustained injuries.

As per reports, the ambulance was returning after dropping a patient at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur when the vehicle lost control and overturned due to brake failure, falling 15-20 ft from the hilly road.

Recounting his experience, driver Gupteswar Rao said the accident took place barely 200 metres after entering the ghat road. "I was trying to navigate a steep curve when the brake pedal turned stiff. I tried my best but could not control the vehicle which turned turtle and fell into the gorge. Luckily, none of us were hurt. The attendant and pharmacist, however, were injured," he told mediapersons.

Ironically, Rao shared that the ambulance had been repaired two days back. But he did not have any further details on the vehicle maintenance. "The ambulance had gone for servicing two days back. I do not know what parts were repaired. I joined duty for two days since other staff were on leave. All I know is that the brake calipers in the front were serviced. Probably they did not replace the drum brakes at the rear, which could have led to the braking system failure," he added.

There was no problem while going to Berhampur, he clarified. Rao also said that the attendant sustained injuries on the head while the pharmacist suffered leg injury and was unable to walk.