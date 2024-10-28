Bhubaneswar: The 108 Ambulance service may be affected in Odisha as more than 6,000 employees have threatened to launch a strike across the state from November 1.

They intend to park around 1,300 ambulances along National Highways as a part of their protest.

The agitation is in response to the decision of EMRI Green Health Services, a private agency, not to rehire around 200 employees who were selected as leaders to advocate for the employees' rights in each district.

The agency got the emergency service contract in Odisha on September 22, agreeing to reemploy 6,000 existing staff but allegedly excluded 200 selected leaders.

The Ambulance Employees’ Association plans to submit a memorandum to the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in all 30 districts on Monday, pressing for the reinstatement of the excluded workers.