Kujang: In a shocking incident, an 11 year-old boy was allegedly beaten and forced to drink liquor by two men in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, a video of which has gone viral and triggered outrage in the area.Though the episode took place a month back, it came to light after police arrested a man on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The arrested accused Manoranjan Samantray of Kankardia village was held following a complaint by the minor's father Jagabandhu Swain (34) with Kujang police on Tuesday. Jagabandhu got to know about his son's harrowing experience when, to his shock, he came across the video while browsing social media.

When he checked in with his son, the latter admitted that the incident was true and happened over three weeks back. The boy also disclosed that he had been quiet all this while as the accused had threatened him with dire consequences. On hearing the child's ordeal, Jagabandhu then reached out to police.

In his complaint, Jagabandhu alleged that his son, a class VII student in a local school, was forced to consume alcohol by two locals - Manoranjan and Susant Das aka Kuna. The accused duo intercepted the boy when he had gone to relieve himself in a field. Being drunk at that time, they then invited the child to an under construction house. Both the men locked him up inside, blindfolded him and then forced the boy to consume beer. When he resisted, they beat him up with sticks.

Jagabandhu also demanded intervention of the district administration in this matter.

Confirming the incident, police said the clip circulating was found to be authentic. The boy was forced to drink alcohol and then beaten when he did not comply. One of the accused has been arrested. The other is on the run. He will be nabbed soon, they said.