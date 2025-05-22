Berhampur: In a drive against antisocials in Odisha's silk city Berhampur, police arrested 12 persons and seized 6 pistols,12 ammunitions and many fatal weapons from them.

The accused persons were identified as Bhalu Samal (46), Lingaraj Samal (22), Satyaban Das (21), K Prasad Rao (29), Mantu Gouda (21), Rakesh Padhi (25), Partha Das (22), Ranjan Nayak (26), Ashok KUmar Panigrahy (30), Tuna Nayak (28), Sangham Panigrahy (27) and Ajit Sethi (26).

While Bhalu alias Lagen Samal, Lingaraj alias Rinku, Satyaban alias Naka and K Prasad are residents of Bada Bazar area, Mantu, Rakesh alias Rocky, Partha alias Bajarangi and Ranjan are from Berhampur Sadar police station area, Ashok, Tuna and Sangham alias Siba are from Nimakhandi police station area and Ajit alias Balia is from Digapahandi area in Ganjam district.

Following arrests, the police seized 6 pistols, 12 ammunitions, 2 swords, 1 iron rod and 7 mobile phones from possessions of the accused persons.

All 12 antisocials are involved in criminal cases registered at various police stations in Berhampur and Ganjam.