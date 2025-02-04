Balangir: Raising major safety concerns, as many as 12 bombs were detected by security personnel from a goods wagon in Kantabanji Railway Station in Odisha's Balangir district here today.

The cell bombs were recovered during a routine inspection. It is still unclear how the bombs landed up in the railway wagon.

As per reports, the bombs were from Ordnance Factory Badmal (OFBL) in Saintala which manufactures arms, ammunitions, explosives and other equipment.

While investigation has been initiated about the nature of shipment which is conventionally moved under heavy security, the manner in which the bombs were found inside the wagon has triggered major safety concerns.

Further details are awaited.