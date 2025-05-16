Balasore: In a tragic mishap, a 12 year-old boy was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire in Bahanaga block of Odisha's Balasore district here today.

The deceased minor was identified as Ayush Maharana, son of Prabhakar Maharana of Jiritala village which comes under Kasabajayapur panchayat in Bahanaga block. Ayush was a Class 9 student.

As per reports, Ayush was watering plants in his home when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire. Hearing screams, family members rushed to the spot. Seeing him in a critical condition, they immediately shifted him to Khantapada community health centre (CHC) but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On getting information, Khantapada police arrived at the hospital for postmortem. An investigation has been initiated. The exact cause of death will be established after the autopsy report arrives, official sources said.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village.