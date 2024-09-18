Bhubaneswar: As part of the blackbuck reintroduction programme, the Odisha Forest Department translocated 13 blackbucks from the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar to the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, Puri.

The PCCF (Wildlife) has already given the go-ahead to the Forest officials to translocate 25 blackbucks from the surplus population at Nandankanan Zoo to the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary.

Accordingly, the Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities handed over 13 blackbucks to a team Forest personnel of the Puri Division led by ACF.

On June 18, 10 blackbucks were translocated as pe the reintroduction programme.