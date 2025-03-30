Bhubaneswar: The state government will celebrate 'Odia Pakhya' from Odisha Day on April 1 to Odia New Year on April 14.

This 14-day celebration aims to promote Odia language, literature, culture and heritage through various programmes across the state.

The festival will showcase Odia culture through traditional attire and cuisine. The government has planned a special initiative, "Ama Ruchi, Ama Khadya," (Food Festival focusing on Odia cusine) & "Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya" (traditional attire Day) to highlight traditional Odia food and attire respectively.

Similarly, to promote Odia language and literature, 'Barnabodha Utsav' will be organised, focusing on the famous 'Barnabodha' text. Another initiative, "Asa Bahitiye Kiniba," (Let's buy a book) will encourage book reading and purchase, fostering a literary culture in the state.

Senior folk artistes will be felicitated for their contributions to Odia art and culture. A special youth writers' conference will be held to encourage young literary talents.

"For the first time, Odia Pakhya will be celebrated in a grand manner across Odisha. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to promote our rich cultural heritage. Odisha is home to a glorious legacy of language, art, literature and traditions that have flourished for centuries. Through various programmes, we aim to instill a sense of pride among the people of Odisha. Odia Pakhya is not just a festival but a movement to strengthen our cultural roots and ensure that the vibrancy of our traditions remains intact. The state government is dedicated to create platforms that celebrate and showcase Odisha's artistic brilliance on a grand scale, making this celebration a landmark event in our cultural calendar,” said Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

A series of events have been planned to engage the public in celebrating Odia Pakhya:

April 1

On the occasion of the formation of Odisha as a separate linguistic state, Odisha Day will be celebrated at the state, district and sub-division levels. This event will be organized by the Information and Public Relations Department.

April 2

For the enrollment of children in primary schools across the state, the School and Mass Education Department, along with the Women and Child Development Department, will organize the "Khadi Chhuan" and "Pravesh Utsav" programme.

April 3

To promote traditional Odia attire and the rich heritage of Odisha’s handloom and weaving industry, the Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department will organize "Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya" (Traditional Attire Day) programme.

April 4

To encourage the use of Odia nameplates in shops and markets across the state, the Labour and State Employees’ Insurance Department will organize a campaign.

April 5

The Sports and Youth Services Department will organize marathon to highlight Odisha's sporting spirit.

April 6

A cleanliness drive will be undertaken at temples and heritage sites. This initiative will be jointly organized by the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department, Tourism Department, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, and Housing and Urban Development Department.

April 7

This day will be celebrated as "Barnabodha Ustav" to commemorate the contribution of Bhaktakabi Madhusudan Rao, whose book "Barnabodha" serves as the foundation for learning the Odia language. The event will be organized by the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department.

April 8

Blood Donation camp will be organized by the Red Cross Society, the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Higher Education Department.

April 9

To promote Odia literature and reading habits, this day will be observed as "Asa Bahi kiniba" (Let's Buy a Book) Day. This will be organized by the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department and the Higher Education Department.

April 10

"A Day for Folk Art", will be observed to honour senior artistes. This will be organized by the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department and the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

April 11

The Odisha Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with the Higher Education and Sports and Youth Services Department, will organize a Young Writers' Conference to encourage budding Odia writers.

April 12

The Odisha Sahitya Akademi and the district administration, will organize programme and discussions on eminent personalities of Odisha who have made remarkable contributions to the state.

April 13

Odisha's culinary heritage is an integral part of its culture. To celebrate this, "Ama ruchi Ama khadya" (Food Festival focusing on traditional Odia cuisine) will be organized under the aegis of the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Department.

April 14

The Odia New Year will be celebrated with grand festivities across the state.