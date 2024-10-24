Khandapada/Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman was detained by police for allegedly killing her 14 year-old step-daughter over eating 'Dahi Bara' in Fategarh police limits of Odisha's Nayagarh district here today. The incident took place at Podasahi under Baunsabaati panchayat within Fategarh police limits.

Though the identity of the accused has not been disclosed yet nor has the exact reason behind the crime established, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman beat her minor step-daughter to death in a fit of rage over consuming the snack. After committing the crime, she was taking the body to bury at an isolated place in an attempt to wipe out evidence but was caught red-handed by police.

Official sources said the accused woman has been detained and is being interrogated by police. Further investigation is underway.