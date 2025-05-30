Bhubaneswar: The state government has promoted altogether 16 senior officers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) cadre to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Home Department of the state government issued a notification in this regard today.

The senior OPS officers are now serving in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

“Sixteen OPS (SB) officers i.e Additional Superintendent of Police are hereby promoted to the Grade of OPS (S) i.e Superintendent of Police of the OPS Cadre,” said the notification.

The OPS officers who have been promoted to the rank of SP are: Tanuja Mohanty, Debabrata Chakra, K. Benugopal Acharya, Basudev Swain, Anil Kumar Beuria, Anirudha Routray, Vishnu Prasad Pati, Rabindra Kumar Panda, Gupteswar Bhoi, Sushanta Kumar Biswal, Manoj Kumar Rout, Uma Shankar Panda, Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, Chintamani Patra, Krushna Prasad Dash and Bishnu Prasad Patra.