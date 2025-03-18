Bhubaneswar: The 19th Tosali National Handicrafts Mela-2025, organised by the Odisha Government, is set to commence tomorrow, aiming to promote Indian traditional arts, handicrafts, and handlooms. The event will provide a significant market linkage for weavers and artisans across the country.

Addressing a press conference today, Minister for Cooperation, Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts, Pradeep Bal Samanta, highlighted the Tosali Mela will serve as a vibrant showcase of India’s rich handicraft and handloom culture. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the event tomorrow.

The Mela will be held at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, from March 19 to March 31, 2025. Artisans and weavers from across the country will participate, exhibiting their traditional and contemporary handicraft and handloom products.

Key Highlights of the Mela:

The “Theme Pavilion” this year will focus on "Shilpa Srujani" and will cover an area of 2,500 sq. ft.

More than 700 artisans and weavers from across India will participate, with over 650 stalls set up at the venue.

150 handicraft artisans from different states will be sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under the National Handicrafts Fair Scheme.

50 weavers from various parts of the country will be supported by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms).

250 artisans and 110 weavers from Odisha will be sponsored by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms, respectively.

Educational institutions and government organizations associated with the handicrafts and handlooms sector will also participate to create awareness among visitors.

Apex Handicrafts Corporations from other states will showcase their regional handicrafts and handlooms.

Facilities and Attractions:

A dedicated food court with 35 stalls will offer a variety of cuisines, including traditional Odia delicacies.

The mela will remain open daily from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Essential services such as fire brigade, security, civil defense, first aid, ambulance, drinking water, toilets, and ATM counters will be available on the premises.

Free accommodation and transportation will be provided for female exhibitors.

Cultural and Special Features:

Cultural programs will be held every evening from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, featuring eminent artists and performing troupes from Odisha and other parts of India.

A fashion show will be organized to highlight the rich handloom and handicraft heritage of the state.

This year’s Mela will be Accessible, Inclusive, and Sustainable (AIS), making it a friendly event for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens.

A special help desk with wheelchairs will be available.

Dedicated toilet facilities for specially-abled men and women will be provided.

A mother-and-baby care room will be set up for nursing mothers.

The Mela is expected to attract around 30 lakh visitors, with an anticipated sales volume of approximately Rs. 28 crore.

Organisers and Key Officials:

The event is being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC), Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar, is the implementing agency for this national-level craft fair.

The press conference was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, Special Secretary Madhumita Rath, Textile & Handloom Director Bikramaditya Barik, Handicrafts Director and Managing Director of Boyanika Pranati Chhotray, Private Secretary Pitambar Samal, Joint Director Sisir Kumar Ratha, and Deputy Director Managovinda Jena.