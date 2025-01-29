Bargarh: Two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole in Bhatli town of Odisha's Bargarh district here on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Bhatali Bijaya Chhak late on Tuesday night. The identities of the deceased have not been established yet.

As per reports, the four persons were travelling in an SUV from Ambabhona village when the vehicle lost balance and turned turtle, hitting an electric pole first and then a shop in the vicinity. While one of them died on the spot, another succumbed during treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Police reached the spot and started investigation. Further details are awaited.