Rourkela: In a ghastly mishap, two persons died while three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding train hit their bikes while trying to cross a railway crossing in Rourkela in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 10 pm.

While one of the deceased was identified as Pankaj Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, the other was reportedly from Jareikela. His identity has not been established yet. The critically injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital. Sources said all victims were working at Kalunga.

As per reports, the five persons were returning on three bikes from Vedvyas after shopping when they found that the level crossing gate at Kalunga was closed for the Howrah-Mumbai line. Unaware of an incoming rail wagon, they ducked under the barrier and were attempting to cross the tracks when they were hit by a speeding Express train heading from Rourkela towards Howrah.

The victims were hit with such force that two of them fell at a distance and died on the spot while three others sustained critical injuries.

On getting information, Government Railway Police rushed to the spot. The bodies were taken to RGH for postmortem. The injured victims were first taken to the nearest hospital and later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital after their condition deteriorated.