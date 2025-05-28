Betnoti: In a tragic mishap, two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into a tractor in Betnoti in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today. The accident took place near Agria village within Baisinga police limits.

Though the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was from Haryana. They were engaged as labourers with a contractor here.

As per reports, the truck crashed into the tractor and sped away from the spot. While two persons died on the spot following the deadly collision, three others suffered serious injuries. The injured victims were immediately rushed to Betnoti hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.