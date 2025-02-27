Koraput: In a tragic mishap, two persons died while another sustained critical injuries after their bike fell into a canal from a 20-ft high bridge in Nandapur block of Odisha's Koraput district here today.

The incident took place in the wee hours at Andarigada canal which comes under Chatua panchayat in Nandapur block bordering Andhra Pradesh. While two of them died on the spot, the critically injured victim, identified as Tripati Khara, was rushed in an ambulance to Nandapur community health centre for treatment. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The three of them were from Sadam village in the district's Pottangi block.

As per reports, the trio was heading from Chatua village after Shiv Ratri festivities when the mishap took place.

It is suspected that one of them was a minor. Though the exact reason behind the mishap is not established yet, it is likely that the bike oveturned after losing control. Police reached the spot after getting information. Further investigation is underway.