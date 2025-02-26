Bhadrak: Three persons sustained critical injuries after two trucks fell off the bridge after colliding on NH 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district here today. The incident took place near Gelpur Square.

The injured victims included both the truck drivers and the helper. They have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, a speeding sand-laden truck collided with a stationary truck from behind which led to both vehicles falling off the bridge. Sources said the stationary truck was loaded with a huge cache of electrical equipment including a DJ set.

The collision was so intense that both the trucks toppled from the bridge resulting in serious injuries to both the drivers and the helper.

Further details are awaited.