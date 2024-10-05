Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the tentative dates for the annual +2 Examination for the year 2025.

The +2 examination will be held in two phases -- internal and main -- informed Prasanta Kumar Parida, Odisha CHSE Controller of Exams today.

The internal examination of all non-practical-based subjects will be held followed by the main examination tentatively scheduled between February 15 and March 20, 2025.

The dates for the examination in all the streams will be officially declared by the last week of November this year, Parida said.

As per the reports, the CHSE is considering to conduct the internal examination from December 26 to 30, 2024. The practical examination is likely to be held from January 2 to 12 next year. The main examination will be conducted after the internal examination for the subjects without practicals.

While the internal examination will be held for 20 marks, the candidates will appear in the main examination for the remaining 80 marks. The results will be declared within 45 days of completion of the examination in all the streams.

The form fill-up for the examination is underway. The students with or above 75% attendance will be eligible to receive an admit card to appear in the examination, the examination controller cleared.