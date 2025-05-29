Bhubaneswar: Another candidate for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha’s Gajapati district died hours after he collapsed during the physical examination today.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Padal of Narayanpur.

Padal and several other candidates collapsed during the physical test today morning. They were immediately rushed to Gajapati district headquarters hospital (DHH) by the authorities.

Padal was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after his condition deteriorated. He died while being treated at the health institute in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Sulant Mishal, a Home Guard aspirant, died after he collapsed during the physical test in Gajapati.

Mishal collapsed just before completing the test. He was immediately taken to the DHH at Paralakhemundi. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.