Kamakhyanagar/Boudh: Two youths died while over 20 people sustained injuries in two separate bus mishaps in Odisha's Boudh and Dhenkanal districts here today.

In Boudh, two persons travelling on a bike were killed after a passenger bus named 'Raghunath' hit them. The collision took place on NH 57 near Gajarajpur within Baunsuni police limits. The passengers onboard the bus, however, had a close shave. The identities of the deceased were not identified till reports last came in. The bus was heading from Bhubaneswar to Umerkote.

On the other hand, over 20 people were injured after a passenger bus turned turtle within Tumusinga police limits of Dhenkanal district. The accident was reported near Kantiokateni village early in the morning.

As per reports, the passenger bus 'Jagannath' was going from Parjang towards Bhubaneswar when the driver lost control leading to the vehicle overturning and falling into Rengali Sakha canal. Around 50 passengers were onboard when the bus toppled. More than 20 of them sustained injuries. On getting the information, Kamakhyanagar fire services rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The injured victims were taken to Anlabereni community health centre (CHC). Some of them in a critical condition were later shifted to the district medical hospital for treatment.

While the exact cause of the mishap is being probed, sources said it is likely that the driver at the wheel lost control due to high speed as the canal road was uneven and accident-prone.