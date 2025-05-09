Keonjhar: In a tragic mishap, two persons died after their bike hit a moving truck from behind in Odisha's Keonjhar district here today.

The mishap took place within Sadar police limits near Greenfield School on NH 20 at around 12 pm in the afternoon. The deceased were identified as Santosh Kumar Mahakud (35) of Kalanda village in Sadar block's Parjanpur panchayat and Deepak Kumar Mahakud (30).

As per reports, Santosh and Deepak were heading from Jhumpura Bazaar towards Palaspanga on their bike when they lost control of the vehicle and rammed the two-wheeler into a moving truck from behind. Such was the intensity of the collision that both of them fell at a distance and died on the spot.

On getting information, Sadar police reached the spot and seized the bike and bodies which were sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered. The exact cause of death will be established after autopsy is done. Investigation is on.