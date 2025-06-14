Nuapada: In a tragic mishap, two persons of a family died after a speeding truck reportedly rammed into their bike in Lakhana in Odisha's Nuapada district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Purander Dharua and Khemasagar Dharua of Dianmunda village.

The incident occured in Daldali village which comes under the jurisdiction of Lakhana police.

As per reports, the duo was coming from Tarbod and heading towards Daldali when a speeding truck collided with their two-wheeler from behind near a cotton mill on NH 353. The collision was so severe that Purander and Khemsagar were thrown off their bike and fell at a distance, dying on the spot. After hitting the bike, the truck driver fled the scene.

Locals spotted their bodies and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased persons demanded justice. A written complaint was filed by Chatramani Dharua, Purander's son.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said a case has been registered by Lakhana police basing on the family's complaint. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem is carried out. Efforts are on to trace the accused truck driver. Investigation is ongoing.