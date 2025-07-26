Bhubaneswar: Two students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha’s Sambalpur district reportedly drowned during a pleasure trip to Deojharan waterfall today.

As per reports, altogether six medical students of VIMSAR visited Deojharan waterfall, a major tourist destination in Sambalpur, around the noon.

Two of them, including a girl student, drowned while enjoying a bath in the waterfall.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the two students before shifting them to a nearby hospital. However, they were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Puri (24) of Najafgarh in Delhi and Monika Meena (24) of Mount Abu in Rajasthan. They were the final-year MBBS students at VIMSAR.

The police have launched a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard. The Superintendent as well as the Dean of VIMSAR rushed to the spot and enquired about the drowning incident.

It is worth mentioning here that Deojharan waterfall, located at Kayakuda panchayat under Jujumura block, has been declared as a tourist spot by the state government.

Hundreds of people from across Odisha and outside throng Deojharan for recreation purposes.