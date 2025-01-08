Bhubaneswar: A 15-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at the residences of two officials of SAIL’s Barsua iron ore mines in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The CBI conducted the raids at the official residences of the two officers in Tensa area of Sundargarh in connection with massive financial irregularities at Barsua mines.

The authorities of SAIL’s Barsua mines used to sell lakhs of tonnes of iron ore fines to private parties. Some officials of the mines have been deliberately understating the qualities of the iron ore fines since last several years.

The internal Vigilance unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) had noticed the irregularities some days ago.

The SAIL authorities had handed over the case to the CBI on suspicion of financial irregularities to the tunes of crores of rupees at Barsua mines.

A 14-member team of the CBI had conducted raids at the offices of SAIL in connection with the irregularities in September, last year.