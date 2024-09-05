Bhubaneswar: Two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a rainwater-filled pit in Nabarangpur district of Odisha today.

The incident took place at Chhelipadar village under Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur.

The deceased have been identified as Manjula Bhatra and Tanu Bhatra, both aged around 10, of the village.

The two minor girls went to the rainwater-filled pit inside a corn field for bathing after they returned home following the celebration of Teachers’ Day at the village school in the morning.

While taking bath in the pit, the duo somehow ventured into deep water and drowned.

On being informed, Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the pit.

Kosagumuda police seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem after registering two separate cases in this regard.