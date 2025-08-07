Angul: Police have held three youths including two minor boys for allegedly gangraping a tribal woman in Chhendipada in Odisha's Angul district a few days back. The accused, aged 23, 18 and 13, were booked under POCSO and will be produced in court today. The medical examination of the woman will also be conducted on the day.

The survivor, a resident of Pallahara, had come to Chhendipada last week. On Sunday, after getting over with her work at the hospital, she was going to her relative's house with her nephew when three youths, all labourers, dragged her into the jungle and took turns to rape her.

Following the incident, the woman somehow managed to reach home and filed a police complaint on August 5. Acting on it, police had started an investigation into the incident. After getting cues, they managed to pick up the three suspects who later confessed to the crime during interrogation.

In May, Angul police had arrested an autorickshaw driverBisu Gochhayat (28) from Raigarh for the brutal rape and murder of a 25 year-old woman from Maharashtra. Bisu had confessed to have raped the woman on the side of canal road near Kendupalli village and later strangled her to death with her stole. He too was a labourer working in a firm in Maharashtra.