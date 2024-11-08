Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that provides the ‘Mo Bus’ service in Odisha has sacked a driver and a conductor after they were found drunk during duty hours.

The duo was found under the influence of alcohol during a random checking by the enforcement team of the CRUT yesterday night.

The services of the driver and conductor were terminated for violation of safety protocols, said the CRUT. The authorities have recommended the suspension of the driving licence of the driver for a period of 6 months.

In a related development, two more Mo Bus staffers, a driver and a conductor, have been suspended for a period of two months for indiscipline during the duty hours.

“This breach of conduct not only compromises passenger safety but also violates the core values of CRUT, which prioritizes safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation. The safety and well-being of passengers are our utmost priority, and any action that jeopardizes the safety protocol will not be tolerated,” said the CRUT in a statement.

The authorities are implementing additional measures, including random alcohol testing for the crew and enhanced driver training programmes, to further strengthen safety protocols for the Mo Bus operations in the state.