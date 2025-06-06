Koraput/Boipariguda: In a tragic mishap, two youths died after their bike hit a tree in Boipariguda in Odisha's Koraput district. The deceased were identified as Amin Santa (19) and Jitu Khil (19) of Kadalipadar village.

As per reports, Amin had come to Kadamba village for his nephew's naming ceremony. An elaborate feast had been organised at Ramgiri to mark the event. On Friday, Amin along with Jitu and another friend Mangalu Golari (22) had gone to fetch ingredients for the festivities on a two-wheeler. The trio was returning to Ramgiri when their bike crashed into a tree near Kadama Chhak.

While Jitu died on the spot, Amin and Mangalu sustained critical injuries. They were first rushed to Boipariguda hospital for preliminary treatment. When their condition did not improve, doctors referred them to Jeypore hospital. But their health deteriorated further and they had to be shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital where Amin succumbed.

Police on getting information, reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem before handing them over to families. A case has been registered. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy, they said.

Following the unfortunate deaths, a pall of gloom descended on the village.