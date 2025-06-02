Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, two youths were killed after a speeding vehicle hit their bike on the main route to Chhattisgarh in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Sunday night.

The mishap took place near 23-mile road Balisankara within Talsara police limits late in the night.

The deceased were identified as Avinash Pradhan and Biranchi Pradhan of Malidihi village.

Locals spotted the youths lying in a pool of blood and informed police who immediately arrived at the spot and seized the bodies. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.