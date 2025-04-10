Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today allotted new assignments to the officers who have been recently promoted to the IAS cadre by the President of India.

The General Administration Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The officers had been promoted to the IAS cadre from the State Civil Service of Odisha against the vacancies determined by the Centre.

As per the notification, promoted IAS officers Dharam Hansdah, Rina Mohapatra, Lily Kumari Kullu, Aradhana Das, Narahari Sethy, Madhumita Rath, Debasis Singh, Pratap Chandra Hota, Nibedita Mishra, Rega Geetarani Patnaik, Archana Das Pattanaik, Anjana Panda, Nivedita Prusty, Swayam Prava Mohanty, Sudam Charan Mandal and Girish Chandra Singh have been appointed as Joint Secretaries to various departments.

These officers were earlier working as Special Secretaries to various departments of the state government.

On the other hand, some of the promoted IAS officers have been allowed to continue with their present postings. Niyati Pattnaik, Maheswar Swain, Srikanta Tarai, Birendra Korkora, Laxman Kumar Mallik, Upama Kalo, Kabindra Kumar Sahoo, Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Madhusudan Dash, Premjit Nayak and Jugaleswari Dash have been allowed to continue with their present postings, said the notification.