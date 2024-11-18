Sambalpur: In a tragic mishap, three elephants reportedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with live wire laid out by poachers to trap wild boar in Rairakhol forest division of Odisha's Sambalpur district. The deceased elephants included two adults and a calf.

Their carcasses were discovered near Buramal forest in the district's Naktideula range. While the exact cause of death is not established yet, it is believed that the pachyderms were electrocuted after falling in the electric trap laid out for wild boars. The incident came to light after locals spotted the carcasses and informed forest officials.

On getting information, Forest personnel and police reached the spot to probe the matter. Addressing mediapersons, PCCF Wildlife Susant Nanda said it was an extremely unfortunate incident and all efforts will be directed towards nabbing the accused and ensuring strict action against negligent forest officials. "The death of the three elephants is an extremely tragic incident. Negligence and lack of vigilance by the elephant squad patrolling in the area, cannot be ruled out. A team of Joint Task Force, Deputy Conservator of Forest and police have reached the spot to start investigation into the jumbo deaths. The Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) has been directed to probe the incidenta nd ensure strict action against any forest official found guilty of negligent behaviour on duty. A meeting with Power authorities will also be held to figure out the modalities of electric fencing without causing any harm to wild animals. A new SOP will be given to DFOs for patrolling," he added.