Odisha: 3 express trains to originate from Bhubaneswar New Station

Bhubaneswar: Three express trains will originate from Bhubaneswar New Station in the Odisha capital here. The ECoR will soon make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will originate at Bhubaneswar New Station, said the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today.

The initiative will beneficail to passengers from the northern parts of Bhubaneswar and its adjacent areas. These trains will also have stoppage at Mancheswar Railway Station in the city here, added the ECoR.

Benefits of the initiative:

Better Accessibility for Students: The station will serve as a convenient hub for students studying in the numerous engineering, medical, and other educational institutions located in North Bhubaneswar.

Improved Connectivity to Hospitals: Passengers requiring medical travel will greatly benefit, as many hospitals are situated in this part of the city.

Ease of Travel for Residents: With these trains originating from Bhubaneswar New Station, local residents will experience enhanced travel convenience and reduced congestion at Bhubaneswar Main Station.

The ECoR has also planned to redevelop the Bhubaneswar New Station under the Amrit Station Scheme. The primary focus area of the redevelopment plan includes:

Expansion and improvement of circulating area. Provision of additional Foot Over Bridge (FOB). Modern waiting rooms and toilets for enhanced passenger comfort Improvement of existing Platforms and its illumination. Installation of Coach Watering Facilities. Provision of Lifts in all the Platforms. Upgradation of existing Station Building.

With these developments, Bhubaneswar New Station is poised to become a crucial hub catering to the travel needs of students, travelers, residents of North Bhubaneswar and adjacent areas. The move will significantly enhance rail connectivity and ease travel experience for many passengers, said the ECoR.