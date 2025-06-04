Udala/Baripada: Two days after a revenue official was severely attacked and his vehicle vandalised by miscreants believed to have links with the sand mafia in Kaptipada block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police have arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused, identified as Aakash Nayak, Manas Puhana and Rajat Mohanty, were nabbed by cops from Kaptipada bazaar. Over 20 others who were involved in the incident are still absconding. Police said efforts are on to arrest the others involved and investigation is still ongoing.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, indicated the impunity with which the sand mafia is operating in the district and the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. It has also triggered public outrage and serious concerns on the police administration and safety of government officials on duty as the brazen attack took place right in front of Kaptipada police station.

In last six months, Kaptipada police jurisdiction, multiple such incidents have been reported including attack on Kaptipada IIC in December last year.

On June 2, Kaptipada additional tehsildar Bhimkant Majhi had a near-death experience after he was hounded by miscreants while on his way to raid illegal sand mining site near Suno river bed. Having received specific intelligence about the illicit activity, he had proceeded towards the location alone in his personal vehicle after his driver had not answered calls. Majhi was just a few kilometres away from the river bed when a group of over 20 people chased him on bikes. They tried to intercept him but fearing threat to his life, Majhi somehow managed to escape and headed straight towards the police station.

However, the gang followed him and managed to intercept him right in front of the police station as the gate was locked. They reportedly grabbed his collar and assaulted him while some of them threw bricks and stones at his car, smashing the front and rear windshields. The gang then fled the spot.

While Majhi sustained injuries in his head and had to be hospitalised, he had filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered.