Jajpur: A day after a youth attempted suicide by consuming poison following alleged third-degree custodial torture, three police staff at Balichandrapur station were suspended in Odisha's Jajpur district.

Balichandrapur Sub Inspector Chinamaya Prusti, ASI Durgesh Nandini Dey and constable Debendra Banara were suspended following an inquiry by SDPO Lakshidhar Swain on orders of Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Srimal.

The victim Rabindra Mallik (28) was released on bail following his discharge from the hospital today.

Rabindra, who hails from Mahipur village in Anaka panchayat, had been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition after he consumed poison over police harrassment in custody. He had been detained for interrogation over a family dispute a few days back.

As per his allegations, Rabindra was thrashed mercilessly and forced to strip naked by the cops in custody which provoked him to take such a drastic step. His family had also accused the police of not even informing them about the incident or before taking him to the hospital. They claimed that the family got to know about Rabindra three days after his hospitalisation.

On August 3, Rabindra's physically disabled father Maheshwar and a neighbour Namita Mallik were allegedly attacked with sword by his cousin Badal. In order to save his father, Rabindra threw hot rice gruel at Badal. Following the ugly fight, Badal went to the police and complained against Rabindra while the latter along with his neighbour Namita filed counter-allegations.

Acting on Badal's complaint, police detained Rabindra for interrogation where he was allegedly beaten up and forced to strip. His family, he claimed, was also not allowed to meet him. Unable to bear the torture, he took the bottle of poison lying in the lockup room and consumed it. Rabindra went on to allege that one of the police personnel had kept the poison bottle there and despite seeing him consume it, none of the cops tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, Balichandrapur police has refuted all allegations. IIC Samarjit Nayak said all of Rabindra's claims are untrue and dismissed the custodial torture claims. Hospital sources, however, said the poison Rabindra consumed was a chemical fertiliser and could have proved fatal had he ingested slightly more of the substance.