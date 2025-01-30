Bhubaneswar: Three youths were reportedly killed in a road mishap while returning home after playing a cricket match in Bargarh district of Odisha today.

The accident took place in Padmapur area of Bargarh in the evening. The deceased have been identified as Padan Thapa, Akash Podha and Padmalochan Thapa of Bajenmunda village under Buden police limits.

The trio along with some other local youths went to nearby Badenbahal village to play a cricket match in the afternoon. After their victory in the cricket match, the three youths were returning home on a bike.

However, they met with a mishap on a bridge near Mahulapali. The three youths died on the spot, locals said. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies before sending them for postmortem.

The cops have also seized the bike after registering a case in this regard.