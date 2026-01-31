Bhubaneswar: Three senior IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary in Odisha.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Saswat Mishra, Vishal Kumar Dev and Usha Padhee have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. All of them are the 1996-batch Odisha cadre IAS officers.

The three senior bureaucrats have been allowed to continue with their current postings till further orders.

Saswat Mishra is the Principal Secretary to CM

The three IAS officers have been promoted to the Apex Grade that is Level17 of the Pay Matrix in IAS with effect from February 1 in accordance with the sub-rule (2)(i) of rule of 3 of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016. On promotion to the Apex Grade, the officers are appointed in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and allowed to continue in situ until further orders, read the notification.

Similarly, 1996-batch IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav, who is on central deputation, has been promoted to the Apex Grade that Level 17 of the Pay Matrix in IAS.

Saswat Mishra is now serving as the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while Vishal Kumar Dev is the Principal Secretary to Energy Department. Usha Padhee is working as the Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department and Commerce and Transport Department in the state.