Bhubaneswar: Three tourists reportedly drowned while taking a bath in the sea at Chandrabhaga in Odisha’s Puri district today.

As per reports, a group of youths working a private company in the capital city here visited the Chandrabhaga beach in the afternoon.

The incident took place while the youths were taking bath in the sea at a secluded place. The three youths reportedly drowned after they got drifted to deep water due to the high tides.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel and the lifeguards deployed at Chandrabhaga rushed to the spot and rescued the three youths.

Two of them were declared dead on arrival at a hospital at Gop while the third one was announced dead by the doctors at Puri District Headquarters Hospital.

Two of the deceased youths were the residents of the capital city while the third one was from Pahala area, reports said.

The identities of the deceased youths are yet to be known.