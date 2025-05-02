Bhubaneswar: It has been decided to change the terminal point for three trains at Bhubaneswar New Station instead of the existing Bhubaneswar Main Station.

These trains are 11020/11019 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, 17015/17016 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express and 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express.

11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai w.e.f. 11th May will terminate at Bhubaneswar New Station. After reaching Bhubaneswar Main Station at its scheduled time, this train will leave at 2355hrs, towards Bhubaneswar New. This train will reach at Mancheswar at 0002hrs and will leave at 0004hrs and thereafter will arrive at Bhubaneswar New Station at 0020hrs.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express will originate at 1440hrs from Bhubaneswar New Station w.e.f. 12th May 2025 instead of Bhubaneswar Main Station. This train will arrive at Mancheswar at 1448hrs and will leave at 1450hrs towards Bhubaneswar Main Station. After reaching Bhubaneswar Main Station at 1500hrs, this train will leave towards Mumbai on its earlier scheduled times.

Similarly, 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad w.e.f. 11th May will terminate at Bhubaneswar New Station. After reaching at Bhubaneswar Main Station at its scheduled time, this train will leave at 1600hrs, towards Bhubaneswar New. This train will reach at Mancheswar at 1604hrs and will leave at 1606hrs and thereafter will arrive at Bhubaneswar New Station at 1625hrs.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express will originate at 0800hrs from Bhubaneswar New Station w.e.f. 12th May 2025 instead of Bhubaneswar Main Station. This train will arrive at Mancheswar at 0808hrs and will leave at 0810hrs towards Bhubaneswar Main Station. After reaching Bhubaneswar Main Station at 0820hrs, this train will leave towards Mumbai on its earlier scheduled time at 0840hrs.

Apart from this, 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 12th May will terminate at Bhubaneswar New Station. After reaching at Bhubaneswar Main Station at its scheduled time, this train will leave at 0015hrs, towards Bhubaneswar New. This train will reach at Mancheswar at 0020hrs and will leave at 0022hrs and thereafter will arrive at Bhubaneswar New Station at 0035hrs.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express will originate at 0715hrs from Bhubaneswar New Station w.e.f. 12th May 2025 instead of Bhubaneswar Main Station. This train will arrive at Mancheswar at 0718hrs and will leave at 0720hrs towards Bhubaneswar Main Station. After reaching Bhubaneswar Main Station at 0725hrs, this train will leave towards Mumbai on its earlier scheduled time at 0745hrs.