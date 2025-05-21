Gunupur: In a tragic mishap, three youths died after their bike was hit by a car on the bridge over river Bansadhara in Odisha's Rayagada district here today.

Though the identities of the deceased have not been established yet, preliminary investigation revealed that the three boys belonged to Gudari Kaithapadar and Jagannathpur villages.

As per reports, the trio was returning from Thakurani Yatra on a bike when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler and sped away. The collision was so deadly that the three youths fell from their bike at a distance and died on the spot.

Police, on getting information reached the spot and started investigation. Further details are awaited.