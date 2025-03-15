Bhubaneswar: At least four persons, including a minor boy, drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in different parts of Odisha today.

A 10-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in the sea in Ganjam district after the Holi festivities in the afternoon.

The incident took place near Podampeta village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam.

The minor boy, son of fisherman B. Babaji, got drifted towards deep water and drowned while bathing in the sea along with some of his friends soon after Holi celebration.

On being informed, some locals rescued the boy and rushed him to Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Similarly, a youth drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi river in Cuttack district after Holi celebration.

The incident took place near Bhattarika Peeth in Narasinghapur area. The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be known.

In the third incident, a tourist drowned while bathing in the sea in Puri district.

Besides, a person met a watery grave while bathing in a pond after Holi festival in Kalahandi district.