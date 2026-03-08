Bhubaneswar: Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed and two others were critically injured after an unidentified vehicle hit two motorcycles in Odisha’s Bargarh district today.

The mishap took place at Mehena Square under Bheden block in Bargarh at around 9.45 pm.

All the deceased persons were the residents of Ghatijampali village under Dunguripali block in Sonepur district.

As per the reports, six persons of Ghatijamapali were travelling on two motorcycles to reach Rampur in Sonepur.

A speeding four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit the two motorcycles at Mehena Square in Bargarh, killing two men, a woman and a 10-year-old boy on the spot.

Two men also sustained critical injuries in the accident. On being informed, the police with the help of the locals rescued the injured duo and rushed them to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur for treatment.

The cops have launched a probe into the mishap and recovered the number plate (OD-17-AB-4010) of a vehicle from the spot.