Baripada: Days after two persons were arrested on poaching charges along with seizing claws and teeth of a melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger from Similipal in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, forest officials arrested four more persons in this connection. The team also seized the skin of the big cat.

The four accused were nabbed after the other two poachers were brought on remand and revealed information regarding the crime during interrogation.

As per reports, two hunters had recently been arrested and teeth and claws of the tiger recovered from their possession. They were brought on remand and interrogated, after which they admitted to hunting the big cat and disclosed information on the other accused. Acting on the tip-off, a special enforcement team from Similipal South carried out a raid on January 12 and arrested the four persons while acting in disguise and trying to negotiate the sale of the melanistic tiger skin.

While two of them were from Beniadhar, the other two were from Juguni Khunta, which comes under Dukura wildlife division. They were arrested from Tentula and Balighat villages within Udala police limits and produced in court.

Official sources informed that efforts are being intensified to track down others accused in the crime.

The incident has raised concerns on the efficacy of security measures in the tiger reserve.