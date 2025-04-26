Berhampur: In a shocking incident, Police recovered the body of a four year-old girl from an under-construction building in Digapahandi in Odisha's Ganjam district here today.

The incident was reported from within Pattapur police limits. While the exact cause of death is still not established yet, family members of the minor have alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

As per reports, the minor girl had gone missing since Friday. Family members had launched a frantic search and reached out to police.

Acting on it, cops started investigation and found her body from an under-construction building. Further probe is underway.