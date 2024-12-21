Bhubaneswar: The 4th phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana is likely to be released in January 2025.

Clarifying about the delay in releasing the funds, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that over 20 lakh beneficiaries will avail Subhadra money in 4th phase of disbursment.

"Everyone will be given a chance to avail the benefits under Subhadra Yojana. Delay is occuring in verification due to various reasons including land dispute. However, we have set December 30 as deadline for verification of documents. If all the verifications are completed, we hope to disburse money in January," Parida said.

On inclusion of Bonda tribal women in Subhadra scheme, she informed that more than 12,000 women belonging to the community have applied for the money, of which 9,000 have received their first installment money. However, 3,000 beneficiaries are yet to get Rs 5000 in their bank accounts.

Notably, the 4th phase of Subhadra money was scheduled to be released on December 25. However, the state government deferred in releasing the money due to ongoing verification.

The third phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. As many as 80 lakh women were benefitted under the state's flagship programme so far.