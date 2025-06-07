Bhubaneswar: Five police personnel have been suspended for organizing a party and consuming liquor at the official residence of Balasore Collector.

The police personnel had been assigned duty at the official residence of Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash.

The cops had allegedly organised a party at the guard room of the Balasore Collector’s residence unauthorizedly on the night of June 1 while he was away on official duty.

The police personnel consumed non-vegetarian food and liquor at the party. They allegedly danced to loud music during the party instead of maintaining security.

Videos showing the police personnel dancing under the influence of alcohol while in uniform went viral on social media.

Taking the issue seriously, Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) suspended a Havildar and four Constables for dereliction of duty. The suspended cops are Havildar Hemanta Barik and Constables Siddheshwar Gochhayat, Deba Majhi, Sudhanshu Jena and Ramachandra Tapaswi.

Empty liquor bottles were found near the guard room of the Collector’s official residence during a preliminary investigation, reports said.

The Balasore SP has asked a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to conduct a probe into the incident.

The five police personnel may face further disciplinary action on the basis of the findings of the probe, reports added.